Cat-tastrophy overwhelms animal shelter

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Palm Valley Animal Society is the purrfect place for people looking to adopt their own furry friend.

An adoptable cat relaxes at Palm Valley Animal Society. (Brice Helms)

The past few warm months have resulted in Palm Valley Animal Society currently being over cat-pacity.

In an effort to help get more cats adopted, Palm Valley is waving cat adoption fees for the remainder of October.

“We’ve got a warm climate,” said Julian Whitacre, a development coordinator at Palm Valley Animal Society. “Its ideal for breeding, cats don’t have to worry about their kittens getting cold in the fall.”

That ideal breeding climate has resulted in the over 700 cats Palm Valley Animal Society has taken in, giving people tons of options for their new feline friend.

“So here at the shelter, when we do get some of these cats that come in, they’re just looking for a home,” said Whitacre.

Not everyone is in a position to adopt a cat, but there are other ways you can help out Palm Valley Animal Society.

“You can volunteer, you can become a foster home, you can donate monetarily,” said Whitacre.

He says that items for the animals are also appreciated.

“You can donate items like toys, blankets, towels. We’re always in need of those kinds of things,” said Whitacre.

If you’d like to help Palm Valley out by adopting, volunteering or donating, you can visit their website.

Whitacre tells me that every cat adopted from Palm Valley Animal Society is spayed or neutered and microchipped.

A recently neutered cat at Palm Valley Animal Society. (Brice Helms)

He asks anyone looking for a new pet to think of adoption before buying one.

“Adoption gives you a new pet,” said Whitacre. “And it gives these animals a safe place to live and be and just be happy.”