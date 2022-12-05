HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After five years of searching for their lost kitten, a Harlingen family got the gift of a lifetime.

In 2017, Ollie had escaped through the front door of Stephanie Garza’s home. It wasn’t until last Wednesday the Humane Society of Harlingen, a non-profit animal shelter, received Ollie through the help of animal control.

The animal shelter says it was as simple as scanning Ollie’s microchip and calling the owners.

“If he hadn’t had the microchip, he would have just been put up for adoption. You know, he would have still gotten a very happy outcome with a different family,” Maria Villagomez, Harlingen Humane Society Development Coordinator said.

Experts say if you lose a pet, always check your local animal shelter first.