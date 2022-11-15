RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Austin casting company is hosting a virtual open casting call for Mexica-Americans and mixed ethnicity young men to play leading roles in an upcoming film.

The Vicky Boone Casting company is hosting virtual open casting for young men between the age of 15 and 20, a release from the company stated.

The upcoming major feature film will begin shooting in the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio next April.

Ideal candidates for the role are young men who are outgoing, with a sense of humor and a passion for music, especially rock.

Musical experience is not required but preferred. No prior acting experience is necessary, the release stated. Those cast will be paid a professional SAG-AFTRA rate.

What are the roles?

Carlos Guerrero is described as a 15 to 20-year-old, Mexican American, chubby male.

“Definitely not a rock star,” the release stated. “Despite this, Carlos is single-minded in his dream of becoming the greatest drummer alive. Passionate and determined, he is willing to do whatever it takes to secure his first steps to fame by locking in a gig for TeknoKrap, the punk band he shares with his best friend Leo.”

Leo McSwain is described as a 15 to 20 years old, skinny, Mexican American or Mixed Ethnicity male with purple hair.

“As the lead singer of TeknoKrap, Leo dreams of making it big with his best friend Carlos,” the release stated. “While Leo is nervous about launching TeknoKrap, his punk spirit keeps him pushing the envelope.”

To be considered for either role, applicants are required to provide the following information to tvfilmsubmissions@vickyboonecasting.com: