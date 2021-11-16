Case dismissed for Rio Hondo P.E. coach accused of assaulting 10-year-old

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County prosecutor dismissed a charge levied against a Rio Hondo coach accused of assaulting a student.

Robert Jaramillo, a P.E. coach at Rio Hondo Middle School, was charged with assault after a student stated he “aggressively” grabbed his arm after screaming at him on Oct. 21.

According to an affidavit, the reporting child, a 10-year-old boy, was attempting to get to a line of students he was assigned to be with during a passing period when Jaramillo yelled at him that he’s “not in his group.”

The student screamed at him that he was only attempting to get to his line, according to the affidavit.

At this point, the boy states Jaramillo yelled at him “you don’t scream at me, you’re going to listen to me.” The student began to cry when Jaramillo grabbed him by the arm “really hard” and pulled him aside, according to the affidavit.

The boy later reported this incident to the school’s principal, who contacted the child’s mother.

After reports were filed with law enforcement, a charge for assault was brought against Jaramillo.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Jaramillo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A prosecutor reviewed the information with the case and dismissed the charge on Tuesday.

The Rio Hondo Independent School District chose not to comment on the incident.