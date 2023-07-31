WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Casa Kevin location will open its doors this week in Weslaco.

Casa Kevin, a family-owned local business, is known as the Valley’s ultimate wholesale retail store where shoppers can find various household and personal products at an affordable and competitive prices.

The Weslaco store will be the 7th Casa Kevin store in the Rio Grande Valley. Casa Kevin has locations in McAllen, Mission, Hidalgo, and Brownsville.

A grand opening for the Weslaco location is set for Tuesday, August 1 at 340 S. Texas Blvd.