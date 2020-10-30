CARES Act soon to expire, student loan, rent, mortgage payments to resume

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — With the Rio Grande Valley unemployment rate above 10% and as bills continue to stack up for those financially affected by the COVID-19, there are just over two months left before payments must again be met.

Under the CARES act, a $2 trillion economic relief package passed in March, certain payments have temporarily been put on pause.

“Anybody already in active repayment for their student loans, their payments were postponed,” said Felipe Olivarez, UTRGV senior financial aid coordinator. “There was no interest accruing on those student loans.”

For those worried about entering repayment next year, Olivarez recommends reaching out to their loan services to work out lower interest rates and further postponement.

CARES also covers rent and federally backed mortgages. Once the act expires at the end of the year, evictions can proceed.

To help combat families from falling too behind on payments, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering funds to assist those impacted by COVID-19.

“We are offering assistance for rental, mortgage, utility bills, medication copay and emergency food supply, or even transportation expenses,” Clara Chapa, Hidalgo County CSA public relations specialist said.

From march to now, they have provided more than $6.6 million for utility assistance, and more than $3 million for rent and mortgage.

The application is still open, and though Chapa says they hope to expend the remaining funds by the end of the year, assistance may continue into 2021.

“Due to what is happening right now, with COVID numbers still on rise, we are waiting on the state to give us word as far as how long we can extend the use of those funds,” she said.



The U.S. Senate is set to re-adjourn a week after the election on Nov. 9, at which point they may work with the House of Congress to pass further COVID relief funds.

