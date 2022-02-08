HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Maintaining good heart health is usually recommended for adults but now children are a part of the conversation.

DHR Health Cardiologist Dr. Fiorella Llanos said COVID-19 has brought changes that impact all ages.

“When covid first started we thought it didn’t affect the heart at first glance but we later found that it can affect the heart in multiple ways because of a lot of severe systemic inflammation throughout your body,” said Dr. Llanos.

According to Llanos, there has been an increase in patients seeking cardiac care after COVID-19.

Dr. Charles Mild with Valley Baptist Medical Center said people who have had covid and experienced symptoms have a high incidence of cardiovascular disease.

“The thing is that people who have never had heart problems now develop heart problems because of covid so the simplest thing to do is what the CDC says; just to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Mild.

According to Mild, there are a variety of cardiovascular issues people are experiencing such as Myocarditis and Pericarditis.

To help one’s heart health, the American Heart Association recommends maintaining a good diet and exercising for at least 30 minutes a day.

“It’s simple things that are so simple, diet and exercise, and to follow a heart-healthy diet which is essentially called a Mediterranean diet,” said Mild.

Anyone experiencing heart complications is advised to seek medical care.