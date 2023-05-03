MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an auto theft.

On April 20, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Brandi Street in rural Mission in reference to a stolen car.

The victim told police her gray 2005 Nissan Frontier was stolen from a local mechanic shop.

Surveillance video from the Hidalgo Port of Entry obtained by HCSO showed a Hispanic man driving the victim’s truck into Mexico.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help, to identify the driver of the stolen truck.

Those with information regarding the case are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).