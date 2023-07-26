BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a vehicle that caused a rollover accident which left two people hospitalized.

According to Martin Sandoval, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department, a gray car traveling southbound on Frontage Road was struck by a blue car that immediately left the scene.

The impact of the accident caused the gray car to rollover into a parking lot of a car dealership near Morrison Street.

Two women were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sandoval added.

Sandoval describes the blue car as a four-door vehicle with heavy damage at the front.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.