DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A car engulfed in flames on the westbound lane in Donna near the Salinas Road exit is being reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Details will be made available as they come.
(Credit: Getty Images)
