Car chase leads to crash outside Brownsville elementary school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A car chase led to a crash outside an elementary school in Brownsville on Friday morning.

Authorities say that DPS was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a car crashing into a fence outside Skinner Elementary School on the corner of W. St. Charles Street and W. 5th Street.

The chase began after the driver failed to yield during a traffic stop, according to Brownsville PD spokesman Martin Sandoval.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution until the subjects were apprehended, according to Sandoval.

The accident occurred on school property, and no students were injured, according to BISD spokesperson Jason Moody.

