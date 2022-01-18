Car chase leads to crash in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A car chase in San Juan led to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday.

Alamo police and other agencies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The driver evaded arrest, leading to the pursuit, according to Alamo PD.

The driver then ran a red light causing a crash near the intersection of Sioux Road and N. Raul Longoria Road. Several people fled the vehicle but were apprehended.

Authorities said there were minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

