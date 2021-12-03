Car chase ends in rollover crash, one dead

LA GLORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle rollover fatal crash in La Gloria.

On Friday, at approximately 7:56 a.m. a ford truck failed to pull over for a traffic stop and attempted to evade arrest ending in a rollover crash on F.M. 755 north of F.M. 107.

Occupied by two men, the truck lost control and rolled over due to “reckless driving” while traveling southbound on F.M. 755 at a high speed, according to Texas DPS.

Faustino Cabrera Cardoso, the 48-year-old passenger, passed due to his injuries at the scene.

The driver, 23-year-old Francisco Arzate Avilez was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest detention, causing death.

Avilez was booked at the Starr County Jail.

Texas DPS troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.