HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An individual has been taken into custody following a car chase that ended in a rollover crash and grass fire in Hidalgo County.

On Wednesday, at approximately 3:15 p.m. a Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, according to HCSO.

The White Volkswagen refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The chase ended when the car turned into a field, losing control and flipping multiple times causing a grass fire, stated HCSO.

HCSO Deputies, EMS, and Fire Department responded to the scene, located by the northbound exit ramp of 490.

The driver has been taken into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.