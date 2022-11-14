Correction: The location of the crash has been updated

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say.

According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety, detailed the accident.

According to Montalvo, a woman was driving eastbound and attempted to pass the commercial motor vehicle in front of her on the right shoulder.

The fiery crash happened as the driver attempted to pass the other vehicle, Montalvo told ValleyCentral.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals, though neither sustained life-threatening injuries, Montalvo said.