SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in the City of Santa Rosa are continuing to investigate numerous car thefts and break-ins.

City Manager Jared Hockema, says it’s unusual to have one car theft within two years, let alone 2 in the same week.

“I think schools out and I think some of these may be juveniles so that’s part of it, and I think a lot of it is a crime of opportunity,” said Hockema.

For resident Makayla Gonzalez, making sure her car is locked and adding extra security is crucial.

“I always make sure I double lock it, I keep all my stuff on me just in case and what we’re trying to do now is we are installing cameras,” said Gonzalez.

Hockema says so far the thefts are on older car models but that could always change.

“It is easier to steal older models but in this case at least and one of the cases I believe the keys were in the car ignition,” said Hockema.

He says the city has arrested someone Monday night who was involved in another crime but they believe this could lead them to more information in the car thefts.

In the meantime, the city is increasing police patrol and asking the public to follow steps to prevent car theft from happening to them.

Members of the community and officials say what people can do to protect their property and themselves.

“Number one: lock your car, keep the keys out of the ignition and keep them inside with you, don’t leave valuables in your car, keep your car in plain sight and park in a well lit area,” said Hockema.

Hockema adds if you see anyone suspicious or have any information on the car thefts to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 956-636-1050.