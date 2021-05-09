Car accident leaves two dead, multiple injured

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Sunday morning, a car accident in Harlingen left multiple injured and two dead.

The crash took place at the intersection of E. Harrison Avenue and 6th Street at approximately 12 a.m. EMS, Harlingen Police, and Fire Department responded to the accident.

Upon arrival, officials attended to the injured individuals immediately.

The accident included two vehicles, a Chevrolet and Buick. The Chevrolet included a single man. The driver and passengers of the Buick included a man, a woman, and a 10-year-old boy.

The man driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and child were transferred to a hospital, the boy was later declared dead at the hospital.

The man driving the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

No charges have been filed, this is an ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.