Car accident damages property of local business in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Saturday morning a local business in Brownsville arrived to work to find property damage.

Juice Us property had been damaged in a car accident. The drive-thru sign that helps many locate the business had been crashed into late Friday night.

Officials say there is “minimal damage” and the business should be up and running today.

Juice Us released a statement on their social media accounts asking customers for patience while a new sign is being installed, as well as showing support for those involved in the incident.

“Our thoughts go out to all those involved in this sad occurrence,” stated their social media post.

The business is still “open for business as normal” and the drive-thru is up and running.