HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A car accident on US-83 caused extensive traffic delays on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred on the westbound lanes of I-2 near La Feria.

(Photo by: Joe De Leon/ValleyCentral)

Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral, DPS assisted with traffic control on the eastbound of US-83.

La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz stated police were also on traffic control on the westbound lanes of the expressway. The traffic on those lanes was delayed for nearly two hours.