Capable kids launching free membership program due to recent growth

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Capable Kids Foundation is rolling out a new membership program to accommodate for recent growth. Amid the pandemic, the nonprofit has continued its mission of inclusion for those with disabilities by moving to virtual events.

“We have workout Wednesdays, social Saturdays —where we continue to interact with our families virtually just to make sure they are seeing people, communicating and laughing — and just making sure that everyone is okay,” Capable Kids Executive Director Sofia Peña said.

Peña says due to many in this community also having their school online, Capable Kids is expanding, leading them to create a free membership program to keep everyone connected.

“More families of children with disabilities are looking for activities with their kids and things to do,” she said.

Eight-year-old Andres Lobato from Pharr has participated in their sporting activities for years.

“Without these events, my kid would not be the kid he is right now,” his mother, Minerva Barrera-Garcia said. “It has really helped.”

She adds while it is a struggle for him to stay engaged in the new zoom platform, it’s important he still participate.

“Right now with the COVID, he’s with the fidgeting and all that,” she said. “He’s a little worse than ever, but all these activities have done immense stuff for him. I know for a fact has helped him. He needs that interaction”

Mission’s Lorenzo Tijerina looks forward to the sessions, which he says keep him active.

“It’s nice to see my friends in their house, their smiles for myself,” he said. “It’s only a zoom call but makes us happy to see each other.”

Membership is non-disability nor age specific and Peña says through their transition to online services, anyone interested in the state of Texas may join.

In addition to physical activities, Capable Kids also offers mental health services.