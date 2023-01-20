HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District student was arrested Friday morning after allegedly making a threat towards his school, police said.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, a student from Cano Freshman Academy was arrested in connection to the threat.

In a statement from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the district said the threat began circulating through a text message.

“Many of these threats turn out to be made by individuals who claim they were joking or playing a prank. However, these threats are not jokes, they are crimes. HCISD and all law enforcement agencies will hold individuals accountable who commit these crimes,” HCISD stated.

The student was arrested and removed from the school, according to police. The district said there is an increase security presence on campus.