MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for two of the victims of the murder-suicide that occurred at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar on Friday afternoon.

The vigil is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 7100 N. 10th St.

McAllen police have not released a motive for the shooting, but they say 58-year-old Zeng Wang Huang got into an argument with the restaurant owner, Yin Min Jiang, also known as Amy.

Police say Huang killed Jiang and then shot and wounded her husband Mike, before killing himself.

All three were believed to be in business together.