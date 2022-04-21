PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, the Port Isabel community held a candlelight vigil for a missing baby at the center of an ongoing investigation.

According to authorities, baby Michael, also known as ‘Malachi,’ died a few days after being born at a home in the Port Isabel community of Long Island Village.

Leading the vigil was Pastor Steven Hyde of the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.

“Lord we want to pay tribute to this little soul that was created by you,” said Hyde. “So, tonight as we join together as a community we thank the first responders that protect and serve with us.”

Wednesday night’s vigil was put together by the neighbor who called law enforcement to conduct a welfare check on the newborn in March.

Credit KVEO Iris Karami





Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 Norman Esquivel was a guest speaker at the vigil where he said they are continuing the investigation of the infant’s disappearance.

“To find justice for Michael, justice for Michael that’s what we want,” said Esquivel.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the mother, Susanne Pierce, posted bail.

“Now, I know the father is still in custody and I got a call earlier today saying that mother had been released on bond,” said Esquivel.

Esquivel added that the father, Zachary De La Rosa, was charged with injury to a child and the mother charges with injury to a child and abuse of a corps, but said they could be charged with more.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami: Pictured missing baby Michael





For now, Esquivel has ended all search parties because he believes they found the infant’s clothes.

“Because what we saw there, we knew, this was baby Michael’s last resting area,” said Esquivel.

Next, the clothing will be sent to crime labs for further analysis.

“So, right now we are in close communication with labs, we are in close communication with two labs actually one is in Houston and the other is at the Weslaco D.P.S lab,” said Esquivel.