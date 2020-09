EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A candlelight vigil is being held for Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Trooper Moises Sanchez was shot after approaching a crash near 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez. Authorities said Sanchez located Victor Alejandro Godinez before he was shot.

Trooper Sanchez underwent several surgeries on his way to recovery but later passed away after complications in surgery.