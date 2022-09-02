NATIONAL (ValleyCentral) — How much of a Stephen King fan are you? DISH network is offering one lucky or unlucky fan a chance to watch 13 Stephen King-based movies and get paid.

Whether you are an adrenaline junky, film buff, jittery, easily frightened, or all of the above, DISH is offering $1,300 to sit back, survive and enjoy the 13 horror movie marathon.

DISH narrowed down the Spooktacular Stephen King marathon to 13 horror film classics that will have you jumping out of your seat.

Classic horror films such as The Shining, Pet Sematary, and IT are one of the few adaptations listed on this fa-boo-lous marathon.

DISH will also provide a survival kit with a blanket, popcorn, and candy as well as a fit bit to track your heart rate during the bone-chilling scenes.

If you are up for the challenge or think you are the perfect candidate you can apply at www.usdish.com. No degree is necessary, must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to enter.