Campaign aims to bring motorcycle safety awareness after increase in deaths

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — According to officials, there was less traffic on Texas roads last year due to the pandemic, but motorcycle deaths increased by 17% compared to 2019.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Octavio Saenz said there was a report of over 7,000 crashes last year. He mentioned TxDOT’s “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign purpose is to inform the community to do their part to be safe.

On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day and Saenz said the majority of crashes are intersection-related.

“The crashes between motorcyclists and drivers also often occur when drivers make the left turn especially at those intersections and fail to yield the right way to motorcyclists,” he said.

In addition, distracted driving like texting or talking on the phone has been a contributor to crashes.

When it comes to road safety, the rules apply to everyone.

Distancing from motorcycles is strongly encouraged because when they downshift, it catches drivers off guard due to not seeing a brake light to signify a speed reduction.

“Looking twice when changing lanes, checking mirrors, checking the blind spots, always using turn signals before making the move,” said Saenz.