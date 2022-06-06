BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Camp Rio at Lula Sams has officially started its summer camp welcoming kids to the Brownsville campsite.

“Camp Rio is an outdoor education facility and Summer Camp and we opened in 2015. We started with an outdoor education program, and we turned it into a summer camp and outdoor rec program,” said Camp Rio’s director, Nancy Mance.

She said the camp is open year-round for educational opportunities but explained that summer camp is what makes them unique.

“We are accredited by the American Camping Association, which is a national organization that accredits camps across the country,” said Mance.

She said the camp is the only of its kind accredited south of San Antonio.

Kids from the ages of 5 to 14 can register for a week’s worth of fun and adventures at the campsite.

“Pure adventure, we have canoeing, archery, I’m super excited because we have bubble soccer now, we have the pool, that’s something that we’ve been looking forward to for years,” said camp manager, Anali Lewis.

She said the campers will have fun but will also have a chance to connect with people while disconnecting from electronic devices like phones and computers.

“Our phones are surrounded by phones, laptops, especially coming out of pandemic. So, this is a time to disconnect from our screens,” said Lewis.

Campers have a chance to stay connected with their parents by writing and sending letters from camp.

“Our priority is always the camper and making sure that this experience is a good experience for them, a healthy experience for them. So yes, we are here to support not only our campers but our parents as well,” said Lewis.

For more information on Camp Rio at Lula Sams, you can visit their website.