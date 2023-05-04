HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brandon Binder, artistic director for the Camille Playhouse in the city of Brownsville stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about theatre and celebrating 60 years of the Camille Playhouse.

“Every year we do something different. We try to make our kind of exhibit of shows something different in something fun. So what we’re doing for our 60th is we are going to be doing six musicals throughout the entire year. Usually, we have a mix of musicals and plays or other cabaret shows. But for this year, we’re going to do six full-length musicals, which is gonna be so fun,” said Binder.

The staff and crew at the Camille Playhouse are very passionate about what they do. A lot of work goes into making these productions a success, according to Binder.

“Every single person that we have here is a volunteer. They come in because they want to learn what the experience is like in a theater, to learn how to be on stage, and how to do everything there. But also how to do everything backstage and work, the lights, sound designing the sets, everything like that.”

