Cameron, Willacy coastal areas closed from fishing for saltwater freeze

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are closing off portions of the coastline along Cameron and Willacy counties due to freezing conditions.

In a release, game wardens announced that areas near Port Isabel and Port Mansfield will be closed to fishing beginning on Monday at 12 a.m. to Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. due to a saltwater freeze event.

The portion of Port Isabel closed is the “area from the shoreline along the Queen Isabella Causeway to the high point of the causeway, then southeasterly to the eastern end of the old causeway, then back to the western shoreline following the old causeway,” said the release.

In Port Mansfield, the closed area is the “entire harbor from the corners of the bulkheads on either side of the harbor to the harbor mouth,” said the release.

Fishing is not closed off everywhere in the Rio Grande Valley, only in the areas listed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

There is a penalty of up to $500 for fishing in an area closed off by TPWD.

If you see anyone violating this order, the TWPD encourages you to report the offense to 1-800-792-4263. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.