HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant.

Hidalgo County

In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus.

The deaths include a woman in her 50s from Mission, a woman in her 70s from San Juan and a Man in his 70s from McAllen.

Additionally, the county reported 135 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 135, 73 are confirmed and 62 are probable.

This raises the county’s total positive cases to 234,483 since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday, there are 45 people sick with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals.

Cameron County

In Cameron County, an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 were reported between Saturday and Monday.

Of the 44 cases, 25 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County also received 19 probable reports based on antigen testing.

As of Tuesday, 83.65% of the population 6 months and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 99.99% has received at least one dose.