Cameron County’s Spaceport Development Corporation awarded $5M

SpaceX build site with SN 15 and 16 and South Padre Island in the distance on the left November 2021. [Photo: Gaby Moreno]

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño announced a $5 million funding offer from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

According to a press release, the funding was made possible through the Spaceport Trust Fund.

Treviño said the award is going to make a huge impact on the space industry.

“This award will continue to strengthen the economic impact and growing space industry blueprint already being made in Cameron County.”

Treviño adds that over the past several years, the space industry in Cameron County has diversified and is now home to a quality workforce and says this would not be possible without the help of Gov. Greg Abbot.

“I thank Governor Abbot for the awarded funding and support to the Cameron County spaceport development corporation,” said Treviño.

According to Abbot, this investment will create more economic opportunities for RGV Texans and help continue the Lonestar State’s legacy as a leader in space technology.

Nick Serafy, Chairman of the Cameron County Spaceport Development Corporation, said in the release he is thankful for the 87th legislative session’s help in providing resources to build the industry.

The funding is expected to help provide infrastructure to advance future launches from South Texas.