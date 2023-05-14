LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are working on getting power restored for residents and debris removal from the recent weather and tornado damages.

Cameron County Marshal, Juan Martinez told ValleyCentral they are working on getting power restored for residents.

“So we’re hoping to have power restored by late today,” Martinez said. “That’s not a guarantee we’re just hoping and praying it’s done and ready today.”

First responders and organizations have assisted the Laguna Heights community by cleaning up debris or providing people resources such as food and water.

“The community support has been amazing our first responders partners have been amazing,” Martinez said.

Martinez said anyone interested in helping is asked reach out to the America Red Cross, Salvation Army or the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank, as those areas who are in need of support.

Cameron County Officials stated the command post will be there as long as it is needed to ensure residents feel supported during this time.