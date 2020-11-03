Cameron County workforce solutions hosting virtual job fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

‘Hiring Red, White and You’ annual job fair by Cameron County Workforce Solutions.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and Cameron County Workforce Solutions is moving its annual ‘Hiring Red, White and You’ job fair online due to COVID-19 concerns.

The job fair takes place Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. for veterans’ priority entrance and 9:30 a.m. for the general public till 12 p.m.

It is “the largest job fair in Cameron County, with over 50 employers in attendance and thousands of job opportunities available,” states Cameron County Workforce Solutions.

‘Hiring Red, White and You’ “aims to connect Texas veterans with employers that value discipline, experience, and other noteworthy qualities that are inherent in a military background,” says Texas Workforce Commission.

An employers list was not provided but for more information, contact 956-546-3141 or 956-423-9266.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday