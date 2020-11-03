Cameron County workforce solutions hosting virtual job fair

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas – Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and Cameron County Workforce Solutions is moving its annual ‘Hiring Red, White and You’ job fair online due to COVID-19 concerns.

The job fair takes place Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. for veterans’ priority entrance and 9:30 a.m. for the general public till 12 p.m.

It is “the largest job fair in Cameron County, with over 50 employers in attendance and thousands of job opportunities available,” states Cameron County Workforce Solutions.

‘Hiring Red, White and You’ “aims to connect Texas veterans with employers that value discipline, experience, and other noteworthy qualities that are inherent in a military background,” says Texas Workforce Commission.

An employers list was not provided but for more information, contact 956-546-3141 or 956-423-9266.