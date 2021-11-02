Cameron County: Voters reject $100 million arena

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Voters rejected Proposition A, which would have allowed for the construction of a new multipurpose arena in Cameron County.

Voters rejected Proposition A in the Nov. 2 election, which allowed Cameron County “to provide for the renovation, planning, acquisition, development, construction, equipment, and expansion of a multipurpose arena and convention center.”

Unofficial results show that 50.39 percent, or 4,829 votes, voted against the proposition, and 49.61 percent, or 4,754 votes, voted in favor of it.

The proposition also stated that the project would be financed through hotel occupancy tax, short-term motor vehicle rental tax, and admission tax on each ticket to an event held at the Cameron County Arena.

As for the cost, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was able to give an estimate.

“The price tag is approximately $100 million, the venue tax we anticipate being able to pay a third of that,” Treviño said in October.

Treviño said the new arena would have been located near the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 100.