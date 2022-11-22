HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The office of the Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector urges taxpayers to take advantage of the discounts available to property owners who pay their taxes early.

Payments made in November will receive a 2% discount and payments made in December will receive a 1% discount. This is exclusive to districts that offer discounts.

There are no discounts offered to those who pay their taxes in January 2023.

Taxpayers who do not receive their consolidated 2022 Tax Statement can view their account online or contact a tax office over the phone. Taxpayers are responsible for their property taxes regardless of whether they receive a tax statement or not.

Cameron County Tax Office locations and contact information are as follows:

Brownsville Tax Office, located at 835 East levee St, Brownsville, (956) 544-0800

Brownsville Drive-Thru, located at East 8th and Levee St, Brownsville, (956) 589-7088

Harlingen Branch Office, located at 3302 Wilson Rd, Harlingen, (956) 427-8013

Harlingen Drive-Thru, located at 300 E. Van Buren, Harlingen, (956) 406-6080

San Benito Branch Office, located at 1390 W Expressway 83, San Benito, (956) 361-8232

San Benito Drive-Thru, located at 199 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, (956) 247-8361

Los Fresnos Branch Office, located at 745 W. Ocean Boulevard, Los Fresnos, (956) 233-4494

Port Isabel Branch Office, located at 505 Highway 100, Port Isabel, (956) 943-88101

La Feria Branch Office, located at 200 Industrial Way, La Feria, (956) 797-3075

Rion Hondo Branch Office, located at 125 W. Colorado, Rio Hondo, (956) 748-2345

Methods of payment include payments over the internet, partial payments, quarterly payments, tax payment agreements, mail-in payments, and over-the-counter payments.