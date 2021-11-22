Cameron County urges caution ahead of Thanksgiving

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials held a press conference Monday to remind the public to get vaccinated before participating in large gatherings during the holidays.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Traviño wants to make sure that those planning to unite this holiday season are fully vaccinated to make the gathering as safe as possible.

Treviño also pointed out that this holiday season, as opposed to 2020, the ports of entry are open to those that are fully vaccinated.

“As we get ready, we’ve seen approximately 25% increase in bridge travel since November the 8th when the non-essential [travel] was allowed,” said Treviño.

Cameron County also introduced their new mascot, Cameron the COVID Health Knight.

The mascot will be used to teach children about COVID-19 and the importance of being vaccinated.

Health officials stressed the importance of education when it comes to combating COVID-19 in the community and other health issues.

Officials also reminded the public to get their flu shot.

Watch the full press conference below: