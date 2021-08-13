Cameron County to open regional infusion center

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Regional Infusion Center is scheduled to open Saturday, August 14, 2021, soon to serve the Cameron County region.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced the opening of the center in a press release.

The Regional Infusion Center will be located within the city of Harlingen at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, 1720 Treasure Hills Boulevard.

The center will serve as an outpatient infusion treatment center for adults and children aged 12 and up.

Hours of operation for the center will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, by referral and appointment only.

The opening of the center is with the support and collaboration from the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management, area Hospital Administrators, the City of Harlingen, local and state leaders, and Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino.

Judge Eddie Trevino spoke on previous centers and the impact they have made and will soon make.

“We know that our first regional infusion center assisted over 1,400 patients in just three months…Today, we are pleased to announce that this new center will continue to provide the antibody treatment that alleviates a patient from the worsening conditions of this ongoing virus.”

Trevino continued with an explanation of some functioning aspects of the center.

“This center will simultaneously assist with current hospital staffed bed strains due to COVID-19 admissions and maintain beds available for day to day emergencies and life-threatening situations. “

Adding a plea to the public to receive a vaccination for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, we continue to encourage everyone eligible to receive a vaccine to please do so. Vaccines work and save lives.”

Judge Trevino ended his statement by expressing his gratitude for officials who helped make the clinic possible.

“I want to thank TDEM, area Hospital Administrators, and our Cameron County team as this request was made possible through their coordination and efforts.”