Cameron County to host second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County officials announced they will be hosting a second-dose COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Friday, February 26.

The clinic will be held at the Los Fresnos Fire Department for those individuals that were vaccinated at the same location on Friday, January 29.

Individuals will be vaccinated with the second dose of the Moderna Vaccine and are asked to please arrive between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., with your ID, COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, and remain in your vehicle upon arrival.

“There is no need to arrive or camo out overnight as vaccines are available and reserved for this vaccination clinic.” according to the County.

Cameron County Public Health said they will continue to work with different cities throughout the County for vaccination allocation efforts, and this week allocated a limited number of Moderna Vaccines to:

Brownsville

Harlingen

Primera

Port Isabel

Santa Rosa

All individuals are asked to please contact or visit the website of your local municipality for vaccine availability and registration information.