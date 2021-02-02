Cameron County to host second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Harlingen

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— Cameron County, in collaboration with the city of Harlingen, will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Casa del Sol on Friday, Feb. 5.

The Moderna vaccine will only be administered to individuals who received the first vaccine at Cameron County’s vaccination clinic held on Friday, Jan. 8. at Casa del Sol.

The vaccination will begin at 6 a.m. and all individuals must be in line no later than noon.

All individuals are asked to please arrive with the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card given at the first Harlingen vaccination clinic and remain in your car upon arrival.

Officials said the Cameron County Public Health will receive additional COVID-19 vaccines in future weeks and will provide additional second dose vaccination clinic updates as allocations are confirmed.

“We ask all individuals to attend the second dose vaccination clinic on the date identified in their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as you may be at risk of losing your second dose allocation.” said county officials.

“We are at the four-week mark where we held the County’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Harlingen and I thank Mayor Boswell and the City of Harlingen, all staff, volunteers, and County employees for being part of this collaborative outreach in vaccinating our population from this ongoing and deadly virus,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. “We couldn’t have done this without each and every one of you. We look forward to continuous vaccine allocations from the State and partnering with different entities throughout the County to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to receive the vaccine.”

“The 2,000 people who received the first vaccine on January 8 must come back to get the second dose.” said city of Harlingen Mayor Boswell, “Receiving the two doses along with the three W’s-wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance can keep COVID-19 out of our community, so please do your part.”