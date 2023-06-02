HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County District Clerk will host a passport fair this month in Harlingen.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 24, at the Texas Regional Bank, located at 6770 W. Expressway 83, in Harlingen

Those who chose to attend will need a long-form certified U.S. birth certificate, previous U.S. passport (may be expired but must be undamaged), consular report of birth abroad, and certificate of naturalization/citizenship.

Photo identification is also required. Those interested can bring a valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state), an undamaged U.S. passport (if used less than 15 years ago), a certificate of naturalization or a valid government or military ID.

The photograph will be taken in color with a white background. It will be 2×2 inches in size and printed on thin, photo-quality paper. Pictures will also be taken at the fair.

Children under 16 must bring a child’s birth certificate and both parents must be present with a photo ID or one parent with a signed notarized DS-3053 or a signed DS-5525 depending on the circumstances. Children age 16 to 17 must bring evidence of U.S. citizenship and one parent must be present with a photo ID unless the applicant has an acceptable photo ID and submits parental awareness.

To schedule an appointment call or email the district clerk’s office at (956) 544-0886 or passport@co.cameron.tx.us. The event is open to the public and walk-ins are welcomed.

There are two separate payments required for the passport. The pay schedule is ass follows: