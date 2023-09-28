CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County is hosting multiple drive-thru pet vaccination and microchip clinics through October.

Pets must be 4 months old to participate in the clinics.

The registration fee for each pet is $5. The county will only be accepting cash and checks.

The list of clinics throughout the month is as follows:

Sept. 28 for Precinct 4 in La Feria, located at 26623 White Ranch Rd.

Oct. 3 and 5 for Precinct 1 in Brownsville, located at 2050 S. Browne Ave.

Oct. 10 and 12 for Precinct 2 in Brownsville, located at 7092 Old Alice Rd.

Oct. 17 and 19 for Precinct 3 in San Benito, located at 26945 FM 510

Oct. 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. for Precinct 4 in La Feria, located at 26623 White Ranch Rd.

All of the clinics will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with the exception of the Oct. 28 clinic.