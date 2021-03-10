COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County to host mass vaccination clinic for teachers of area school districts

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County will be vaccinating teachers of several area school districts at a mass vaccination site on March 11.

The clinic will take place on at the Los Fresnos Fire & EMS Department, said a release.

The following school districts are included on the press release:

  • Santa Maria ISD
  • Marine Military Academy
  • Santa Rosa ISD
  • Jubilee Academies
  • Neighbors on Need of Services Inc.
  • South Texas ISD
  • Harmony Schools
  • Diocese of Brownsville
  • IDEA Public Schools
  • Los Fresnos ISD
  • San Benito ISD

The release states teachers will be given a specific time to arrive by their district. They must present their school ID and complete a consent and registration form ahead. They are also asked to stay in their vehicles.

Cameron County worked with the districts’ superintendents to host the clinic.

The release mentions they will be administering the Moderna vaccine.

