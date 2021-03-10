Cameron County to host mass vaccination clinic for teachers of area school districts

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County will be vaccinating teachers of several area school districts at a mass vaccination site on March 11.

The clinic will take place on at the Los Fresnos Fire & EMS Department, said a release.

The following school districts are included on the press release:

Santa Maria ISD

Marine Military Academy

Santa Rosa ISD

Jubilee Academies

Neighbors on Need of Services Inc.

South Texas ISD

Harmony Schools

Diocese of Brownsville

IDEA Public Schools

Los Fresnos ISD

San Benito ISD

The release states teachers will be given a specific time to arrive by their district. They must present their school ID and complete a consent and registration form ahead. They are also asked to stay in their vehicles.

Cameron County worked with the districts’ superintendents to host the clinic.

The release mentions they will be administering the Moderna vaccine.