Cameron County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Los Fresnos on Friday

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday for eligible recipients and giveaway vouchers across the county for the event.

Friday’s vaccine clinic will take place at the Los Fresnos Fire Department, located at 100 Rodeo Drive, beginning at 6 a.m. until supplies last. Residents must be in line by 12 p.m. to receive the vaccine.

The county is prioritizing this clinic to serve those who are 65 years and older.

Residents must also present a voucher from a county affiliated area confirming eligibility.

These vouchers will be given away beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m. at the following areas:

Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse: 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville 78521 City of South Padre Island: 4601 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island 78597

Precinct 2: Rancho Viejo: 3301 Carmen Ave., Rancho Viejo 78575

Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse: 26945 FM 510, San Benito 78586 City of Laguna Vista: 122 Fernandez Street, Laguna Vista 78578 City of Los Frensos: 520 E. Ocean Blvd., Los Fresnos 78866 City of Port Isabel: 305 E. Maxan Street, Port Isabel 78575 City of Rio Hondo: 121 N. Arroyo Blvd., Rio Hondo 78583 Town of Bayview: 104 S. San Roman Blvd., Bayview 78566 Town of Indian Lake: 62 S. Aztec Cove Drive, Los Fresnos 78566

Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse: 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria 78589 City of Combes: 21626 Hand Road, Combes 78535 City of La Feria: 115 E. Commercial Ave., La Feria 78559 City of Los Indios: 109 E. 6th Street, Los Indios 78567 City of Palm Valley: 1313 N. Stuart Place Road, Harlingen 78552 City of Primera: 22893 Stuart Place Road, Primera 78552 City of Santa Rosa: 411 6th Street, Santa Rosa 78593



A press release from the county did not specify how many vaccines will be distributed on Friday. Supplies will last until they are all distributed. The county expects more vaccines to be distributed as they are made available.