Cameron County to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced the county will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The first clinic will be on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department. The second one will be held on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Brownsville Sports Park.

County officials said the Moderna vaccine will be given to 2,350 people at each location, those who are age 65 or older and individuals age 18 or older with underlying health conditions.

Frontline healthcare workers who have not received the vaccine will be eligible to get the vaccine.

The county said they received 6,000 vaccines on Jan. 8 of which 1,000 were given. The remaining doses will be administered for people in the Phase 1A and 1B priority groups.

The county reminds the public that Phase 1B guidelines include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies), solid organ transplants, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes.

The vaccines will be on a first come, first serve basis from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. or until supplies last. County officials ask the public to remain in their vehicles and complete the consent forms ahead of time.

