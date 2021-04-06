Cameron County to hold second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Port Isabel, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Public Health will host a second-dose vaccination clinic on Friday, April 9 at the Los Fresnos Fire Department for those that were vaccinated at the same location on Thursday, March 11.

Individuals are asked to please arrive with your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card between the hours of 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Cameron County Public Health announced Tuesday they will allocate 6,000 first-dose Moderna Vaccines to Brownsville ISD, the City of Brownsville, and the City of Harlingen.

The city of Harlingen will host their vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7 followed by the city of Brownsville on Friday April 9.

Brownsville ISD will host a first-dose vaccination clinic in effort to vaccinate their remaining staff and professionals.

All individuals are encouraged to visit the cities website for vaccine availability and registration.

Second-dose Moderna Vaccines have been allocated to the following municipalities, according to the County: Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, and Port Isabel.