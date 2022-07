CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the start of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, Cameron County Precinct 4 is offering free supplies to help parents during the back-to-school season.

From 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, the county will offer free haircuts for children at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria.

The county will also be giving away 1,000 backpacks.

For more information about the event, call (956) 427-8069