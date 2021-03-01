Cameron County to distribute second COVID-19 dose

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Public Health will distribute the second dose of COVID-19 Moderna vaccines this week.

Patients that received their first dose from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6 will receive the second dose this week.

This week, the second dose will be distributed to the City of Brownsville, City of Port Isabel, Brownsville Community Health Clinic, Su Clinica and various primary health care doctors from Cameron County.

Officials ask that anybody that is scheduled to receive the second dose vaccine this week, to verify the date indicated on the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday