Cameron County to distribute second COVID-19 dose

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Cameron County Public Health will distribute the second dose of COVID-19 Moderna vaccines this week.

Patients that received their first dose from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6 will receive the second dose this week.

This week, the second dose will be distributed to the City of Brownsville, City of Port Isabel, Brownsville Community Health Clinic, Su Clinica and various primary health care doctors from Cameron County.

Officials ask that anybody that is scheduled to receive the second dose vaccine this week, to verify the date indicated on the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.