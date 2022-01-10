Cameron County to begin lane improvements at Isla Blanca Park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County announced Monday afternoon that construction improvements will begin at the entry lanes to Isla Blanca Park this month.

Two new toll booths, an automated re-entry lane and implementation of a new and more modernized toll location system are among the improvements that will be made.

Traffic delays could be encountered while entering and exiting the park during this time.

Traffic entering the park will be redirected to make a right burn on Wallace L. Reed Road, then a left into the parking lot towards a service entry gate. A temporary location for the toll booth will be set up. A map of the temporary entrance can be found here.

The funding for this project was made possible through certificate of obligation funds and is expected to cost $386,000, according to a press release.

The construction is scheduled to begin January 17, 2022 and end by April 30, 2022 if weather permits.