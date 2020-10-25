Cameron County surpasses all-time early voting turnout record

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Texas voters are heading to the polls in unprecedented numbers.

After Saturday’s voting turnout count, Cameron County reported 62,918 total votes have been cast over the first 12 days of early voting.

This number surpasses the 61,339 early votes cast in 2016, which stood as the Cameron County record until Saturday evening.

It should be noted that in 2016 there were only 12 days that residents could vote during the early voting period versus 18 days of early voting in 2020, but with more than a thousand additional people voting this year, it sets a good chance that county residents will not just beat the record, but shatter it for years to come.

The record was broken with 2,672 people casting their ballot across each of the 24 available voting locations in the county on Saturday.

The record-breaking year continues the trend set on October 13 when residents in Cameron and Hidalgo counties headed to the polls more than ever before on the first day of early voting.

Residents in the RGV have continued the trend throughout the early voting period.

Hidalgo County sits 1,875 votes shy of their early voting record set in 2016. The county could break that record on Sunday if trends continue.