Cameron county students can earn $400 through the Land Stewardship Ambassador program

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Students in Cameron county are wanted for the Spring 2021 Land Stewardship Ambassador (LSA) program. The program’s goal is to “increase awareness of land stewardship principles, promote civic engagement and inspire students to obtain careers that support land stewardship,” says LSA.

These skills can be applied in urban and rural settings and are offered to a diverse group of students wanting to care for and preserve Texas land.

The Texas Farm Credit sponsored program will give a $400 stipend to students who successfully complete the 10-session program and is at no cost for students’ participation.

LSA is offered to any Cameron county high school student (9th-12th grade) interested in Texas’ environment and in developing personal leadership skills.

The following qualifications are:

• Any student in high school 9th-12th grade

• Interest in the environment/outdoors and in developing personal leadership skills

• Able to commit to participating in the full course

Important Dates to remember:

October 1, 2020 – Application Opens

December 1, 2020 – Application Deadline

December 18, 2020 – Applicants Notified of Selection

Cameron County Cohort will be meeting at IDEA Camp Rio in Brownsville, Texas- must provide own transportation

Transportation, food, and lodging will be provided for overnight trips

Students will also receive all curriculum needed to complete the program

To apply visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIPVdIBtCZKIYfNuluS9fL-5l79qN94NkpgZOM8BUrFnRh9g/viewform

For more information on the Spring semester schedule visit: https://eastfoundation.net/education/land-stewardship-ambassadors/ or https://www.wittemuseum.org/land-stewardship-ambassadors/.